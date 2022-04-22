Gardaí investigating Limerick death make two arrests 

On April 15, a man in his late 40s was fatally assaulted on Parnell St.
Gardaí investigating Limerick death make two arrests 

Gardaí said today that two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 14:49

Two men have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Limerick.

On April 15, a man in his late 40s was fatally assaulted on Parnell St.

A man had been discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

Gardaí said today that two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The men, aged in their mid-30s and late 30s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road Garda station and Henry Street Garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Witness appeal after woman, 30s, seriously assaulted Witness appeal after woman, 30s, seriously assaulted
Law and justice concept Young woman accused of downloading child sex abuse images sent forward for trial
Bail terms set for pair charged with 'horrific' burglary as Tom Niland remains on life support Bail terms set for pair charged with 'horrific' burglary as Tom Niland remains on life support
Crime
<p>Legal aid was granted to Ianos Carolea (pictured) who did not address the court. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie</p>

Man charged with groping shop worker in toilets while 'in the act of masturbation'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices