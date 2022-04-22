Witness appeal after woman, 30s, seriously assaulted

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault of a woman in her early 30s.
The incident occurred in a wooded area at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 on March 18.
Mill Lane is a roadway which leads from Blanchardstown Village to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, gardaí explained.
Gardaí believe that there were a number of pedestrians in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on March 18 who may have witnessed this incident.
They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.