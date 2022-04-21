Woman charged with murder of her mother Mary Bergin unable to attend court

A Dublin woman charged with murdering her elderly mother was too ill to attend court on Thursday.

Mary Bergin, who was in her 70s, was found dead at her house at First Avenue, off Seville Place, in the north inner city, at around 11.50am on April 12. Her daughter, Moire Bergin, 45, also of First Avenue, Seville Place, was remanded in custody last Friday after she was charged with murder.

She was due to appear again at Dublin District Court today but a sick note was provided explaining she could not attend.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded her in continuing custody in her absence and adjourned the case for two weeks.

He queried if she would be able to appear via video link, but Detective Sergeant John Brady said it was expected she would be in the Central Mental Hospital by then.

At the previous hearing, Detective Sergeant Brady told the court Ms Bergin said in Irish, "sea" in reply to the charge after caution.

The district court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which only the High Court can decide.

Her solicitor had said her client required "urgent psychiatric attention", and the court had the power to make the request. The court heard that Ms Bergin had been an inpatient in a psychiatric care facility, and there were concerns about her.

A report was necessary about the issue of her fitness to plead, which the defence will raise.