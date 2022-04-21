Two arrested after more than €388,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Two people have been arrested after more than €388,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin on Wednesday.
A search of a residence in Finglas was conducted at approximately 6.30pm.
Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 was seized at the location, along with other drug paraphernalia.
Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.
They are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
The search was a part of Operation Tara and carried out by Gardaí attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit.
A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.