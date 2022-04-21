Two arrested after more than €388,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.
Two arrested after more than €388,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

A search of a residence in Finglas was conducted at approximately 6.30pm.

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 11:19
Steve Neville

Two people have been arrested after more than €388,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin on Wednesday.

A search of a residence in Finglas was conducted at approximately 6.30pm.

Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 was seized at the location, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The search was a part of Operation Tara and carried out by Gardaí attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

East Road Murder Scene Man, 30s, dies following Sligo assault
1916 Easter Rising commemoration PSNI probe continues after violent scenes at dissident Easter parade in Derry
Home firework selection. Teenager burned down house with stray firework, causing €135k worth of damage
<p>Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.</p>

Man arrested after €39,000 worth of drugs and €36,450 in cash seized

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices