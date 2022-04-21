Man arrested after €39,000 worth of drugs and €36,450 in cash seized

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 09:50
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs and cash were seized in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit seized combined drugs with a value in excess of €39,000 and €36,450 in cash following an operation on Wednesday evening.

Following a search of a premises in the Bray area, methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized at the location.

€37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara. Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

