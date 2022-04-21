Man arrested after €39,000 worth of drugs and €36,450 in cash seized

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs and cash were seized in Co Wicklow.
Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit seized combined drugs with a value in excess of €39,000 and €36,450 in cash following an operation on Wednesday evening.
Following a search of a premises in the Bray area, methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized at the location.
€37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.
Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara. Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.