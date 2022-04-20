Teenager burned down house with stray firework, causing €135k worth of damage

A 14-year-old boy facing sentence for a stray firework arson that gutted a Dublin home has been remanded in custody.

The schoolboy caused about €135,000 worth of damage, the Dublin Children's Court heard.

He has pleaded guilty to arson and endangering life in connection with a house fire at Wellington St, Dublin 7, on November 27, 2020.

In November, the court heard he was on cannabis during a restorative justice meeting with his probation officer. The Probation Service was then allowed extra time to engage with the boy.

He spent a week in Oberstown detention centre last month, after admitting he broke bail terms, after which he was released but ordered to obey conditions.

Two weeks ago, the case was adjourned for sentencing in May, but he was arrested on a warrant and brought back to the court on Wednesday. Judge Paul Kelly remanded him in custody to appear again next week.

Earlier, Judge Kelly described photos of the fire damage as "shocking". The arson, he said, caused "significant personal and emotional consequences", and the boy "effectively burned the house down".

The boy admitted setting off the firework, which started the blaze through a window. However, he denied intentionally aiming it at the house.

A victim impact statement has been furnished to the court.

Garda David O'Callaghan said three units from the Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire.

The blaze started in the front of the house, in the sitting room.

The owner was out the back with his partner when he heard a loud bang. Smoke and flames came from the sitting room.

He went back to alert his partner, and the two men, in their 50s and 60s, got out. The court heard they were "made homeless for eight months" after facing a serious risk to their lives.

The older man had hearing difficulties and would not have heard the firework bang.

Their home was insured to cover the €135,000 worth of damage. The couple did not suffer any physical injuries but had "a huge amount of stress", Garda O'Callaghan said.

The couple had lived in the house since 1983 and 15 years ago, they renovated it at the cost of €167,000.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage and identified the boy, who made admissions and was apologetic.

The court heard his actions were "the height of immaturity", and the teen could not foresee the outcome.

He had family problems, he began smoking cannabis and "hanging around with the wrong people".

The boy cannot be named because he is a minor.