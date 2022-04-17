Man, 20s, in serious condition following alleged assault in Donegal

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. 
The young man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable condition" according to gardaí.

Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital following  an alleged assault which occurred before midnight at a residence in the Castlefin area of Donegal on Saturday, April 16.

"Gardaí have arrested a man (30s) in connection with this incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station," a garda spokesman said.

"Investigations ongoing."

<p>The man is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No.3) on Monday morning, April 18, at 10.30am.</p>

