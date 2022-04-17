Gardaí withholding results of post mortem on body of Limerick assault victim

Gardaí said that “for operational reasons” they would not releasing the results of a post mortem on the body of a man who died after he was assaulted in Limerick City at the weekend.

Alan Bourke, 48, a talented Limerick soccer and rugby player, and who was capped by the Republic of Ireland junior soccer team in the 1990s, was found unconscious and with serious injuries, at Colbert Station Plaza, Parnell Street, around 10.25pm, last Friday night.

Paramedics tried valiantly to keep him alive at the scene and rushed him by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he died shortly afterwards.

It’s understood Mr Bourke died from serious head injuries. The assault scene was marked today with bouquets of flowers as Mr Bourke’s devastated family began arranging his funeral.

A Forensic Garda, checking the scene at Parnell Street, Limerick.

Gardaí believe a number of people may have witnessed the fatal assault and appealed for anyone with either mobile phone video or dash cam footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Limerick City was particularly busy on the night with travelling rugby fans socialising ahead of the Munster v Exeter Heineken European Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park, Saturday.

Gardai would not comment when asked if they were looking to speak to one person or a group of individuals, as part of their enquiries.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána does not discuss lines of enquiry in ongoing investigations.”

He added: “We can confirm that, a post-mortem examination was completed by Dr Sally Ann Collis, State Pathologist. The results of which are not being released for operational reasons at this time.”

“Gardaí in Roxboro Road continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and the investigation is ongoing.”

Tributes poured in over the weekend for Mr Bourke, a native of St Mary’s Park, who was a well known sportsman in the 1990s and was capped at international junior soccer level.

Parnell Street was cordoned off by Gardaí through to Saturday to allow Garda Scenes of Crime officers carry out a forensic examination of the area.

Gardai were also harvesting CCTV footage from the street and local premises, in the hope of securing video footage of the moments before during and after the assault.

Mr Bourke was a talented striker with Mungret Regional FC and a skilled rugby player with St Marys rugby club.

His lifeless body was found a short distance from a tool and equipment store where he had previously worked as a manager.

Limerick soccer correspondent Mike Aherne said the city’s football fraternity was in deep shock at the news.

“Alan was synonymous with the glory days of Mungret Regional and was regarded as one of the leading strikers in the league, which he got richly deserved recognition, culminating in being capped for the Republic of Ireland junior soccer team,” said Mr Aherne.

“Being capped for his country, even at junior soccer level is a hugely prestigious honor and everyone in Limerick soccer will remember Alan firstly as a goal scorer, he was a cracking striker, may he Rest In Peace. He was the main man for Mungret Regional in the 1990s, a real class act, and it’s so sad what has happened,” he added.

Mr Bourke helped secure many great victories for both Mungret Regional FC and St Mary’s RFC.

He helped Regional to a Munster Junior Cup Final win in 1994 and was capped for the Republic of Ireland in 1996.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Bourke’s former teammates and friends at Mungret Regional Club Chairman, Tony O’Byrne said: “Alan was definitely a huge part of the team back then, he would have had scored 20 plus goals a season, he wore the club’s number 9 shirt, he was a real goal poacher, and he was a really talented player for the club.” “He joined the club when he was 17 and played minor for two years under manager Dermot Doolan and went on to play junior under Pat Irwin, and was on the 1994 Munster junior cup winning team that were also FAI Cup runners up in 1996. The team were awarded a Civic Reception by the then Mayor of Limerick, Jan O’Sullivan.” “Alan had exceptional talent, and he is a great loss to his football family, may he Rest In Peace,” added Mr O’Byrne.

A tribute posted on St Mary’s RFC’s Facebook page read: “The club is saddened to hear of the passing of Alan Bourke. Alan was part of our all conquering under 18 team in 1989-1990. We offer our deepest sympathies to the Bourke family at this very difficult time. May he Rest in Peace.” A minute silence was observed at district soccer matches across the city and county Sunday as a mark of respect to Mr Bourke.

Friends of Mr Bourke, who had spent time living in Cork and had recently returned to his native Limerick in search of accommodation, said he had “fallen on hard times” and was struggling with addictions in recent years.

One of Mr Bourke’s closest friends Dpac Cleary posted a Facebook message which read: “Rest in peace brother I love you so much all the times we spent all the happy memories together. I will never forget you bro I am going to make sure u have the best send off because u deserve it bro. Rest in peace brother love you and fly hi xxx rip 💔💔💔😭😭.” “I’m in deep shock, Alan was a lovely guy, it’s a real shock this has happened,” said another friend.

Gardaí said they were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault”.

Appealing for information, a Garda spokesman said: “Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10:40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí. Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.” “Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.” “No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing,” said the spokesman.