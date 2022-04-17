Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Co Antrim

Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Co Antrim
Police are investigating (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 15:38
Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Co Antrim.

The dead woman has been named as 64-year-old Alyson Nelson.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing in Whitehead on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101

Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Ms Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man, who is in his 60s, remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Inspector Foreman said: “At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage.

“However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

More in this section

Gardaí seize two guns and ammunition in Dublin Gardaí seize two guns and ammunition in Dublin
'Urgent psychiatric attention' requested for woman accused of murdering elderly mother 'Urgent psychiatric attention' requested for woman accused of murdering elderly mother
Man, 61, charged with arson in 'very tragic case' that saw his mother die Man, 61, charged with arson in 'very tragic case' that saw his mother die
murderPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Gardai have seized 1.75m euro of cocaine in an operation in Clondalkin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Man arrested as €1.75m of cocaine seized

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 16, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 15
  • 17
  • 30
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices