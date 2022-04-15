Man, 61, charged with arson in 'very tragic case' that saw his mother die

The 61-year-old son of a woman who died in a house fire in Co Donegal has been charged with arson and placed on suicide watch.

Guenter Lohse, of Coolvoy, Doochary, Co. Donegal, appeared in custody before Judge Sandra Murphy at a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning.

Garda Ciara Gibbons told the court she arrested Lohse on Thursday at 10:49pm in Ballyshannon Garda Station where the accused had been questioned since his arrest at the scene of a fire at his home on Tuesday evening, April 12.

In reply to his arrest, Lohse said: “I want some sleep.”

At 10.59pm, Garda Gibbons charged Lohse with committing arson at a house in Coolvoy, Doochary, belonging to Mr Martin Caulfield, with intent to damage the property and endanger life on April 12, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Lohse replied: “No comment” through a German interpreter provided by Gardaí for the duration of his questioning in detention.

Medical treatment

Mr Tom MacSharry, defence solicitor, told the court he would be making no application for bail. He put it to Garda Gibbons that his client had been receiving “ongoing medical treatment” and had had a psychiatric evaluation in custody.

Garda Gibbons agreed with Mr MacSharry that Lohse should receive all appropriate medical treatment in custody. Mr MacSharry asked Garda Gibbons if she agreed that as Lohse was “the son of the deceased” he should be placed on suicide watch, to which she replied: “yes.”

Wearing navy tracksuit bottoms and a navy top, the accused sat masked in court close to a German interpreter. Judge Murphy granted an application by Inspector David Durkin of Ballyshannon Garda Station to have the accused remanded in custody to Falcarragh District Court sitting at Letterkenny next Wednesday, April 20, via video link.

An order was made for the Court Services to request the services of the same German interpreter for Lohse in court next week.

“It’s a very tragic case, my client is 61 years,” Mr MacSharry told the judge. “I would ask that you direct that my client would get immediate psychiatric assessment and would be put on suicide watch."

Judge Murphy ordered that Lohse would receive “all appropriate medical and psychiatric treatment while in custody and be placed on suicide watch.”

Legal aid was granted.