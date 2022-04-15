Man charged in investigation into fatal Donegal house fire 

The man is due before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning at 10.30am
Gardaí at the scene of the house fire in Doochary in Donegal. Picture: NW Newspix

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 07:33
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to house fire in Donegal in which a woman in her 80s died.

The fire broke out at a house in the Doochary in the townland of Coolvoy on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12.

After being alerted to the incident, emergency services rushed to the scene. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control by about 4.40pm.

The body of the woman was found inside the house.

On Tuesday night, a man in his 60s was arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Woman due in court in relation to death of woman, 80s, in Dublin city

