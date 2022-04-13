Man told ex-partner he would break in and beat her in 3am phone call

A woman told gardaí she was put in fear by her ex-partner by allegedly phoning her at 3am and telling her she would be sorry and that he would come over, break in and beat her.

But now the accused has said that if he sees her by chance, “I’ll run.”

The case came before an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court where there was a Garda objection to bail.

Judge Colm Roberts noted from the terms of the protection order that the kind of contact that was allowed between them was specified as respectful text communication in relation to arrangements for access to their children.

The judge said it did not allow for phone calls.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the defendant might not have had a grasp of the particulars of the order because of his own literacy difficulties.

It is alleged the protection order was breached on March 15 when he allegedly phoned her at 3am.

Mr Buttimer said the background to this is an issue about child access.

Inspector Martin Canny applied to have the accused remanded in custody.

Judge Roberts said he was going to grant bail on condition the accused would have no direct or indirect contact with his ex-partner and he has to go through his solicitor for child access.

Insp Canny asked for another condition that he would abstain from all non-prescribed intoxicants.

As the judge was explaining to the accused that he should go in the other direction if he sees his ex-partner by chance, the defendant said: “I’ll run.” Judge Roberts said it would be sufficient to walk away quickly.

The case against the man, who is aged about 40, was adjourned for three weeks.