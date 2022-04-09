Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford

Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford
Gardai have seized suspected cocaine during a search in Co Wexford (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 11:40
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine during a search in Co Wexford.

As part of Operation Tara, a residence in Enniscorthy was searched under warrant on Friday evening by gardaí from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

A gardaí spokesperson said the search was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas

No arrests have been made at this stage.

More in this section

Man, 60s, arrested following seizure of €580k worth of cannabis Man, 60s, arrested following seizure of €580k worth of cannabis
Prisoner Corkman jailed for hitting and robbing vulnerable young man outside supermarket
Cleaning Gutters During The Summer Limerick men looking to earn money by cleaning gutters in Cork fined for Covid breach
DrugsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Victim Sinead Connolly (in wheelchair) leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Friday afternoon after giving a victim impact statement. Picture: Collins Courts</p>

'Evil, sadistic' man left woman paralysed in attempted murder

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices