'He has my life tortured,' says Cork woman who claims ex put protection order on Facebook

A young woman who got a protection order against her ex-partner was described as a rat on social media, she said in court, and claimed that the man put a photo of the protection order on Facebook.

The 22-year-old woman said at a private hearing of Cork District Court that her ex-partner, who is in his mid-30s, breached the order by putting her in fear during a chance encounter in Cork city centre on Thursday afternoon.

She said he threw liquid at her from a bottle he had in his hand and started screaming and shouting at her on the street. Sergeant Pat Lyons asked the young woman during a bail application by the accused man: “Are you in fear of this gentleman?” She replied, “Yes”.

She claimed it was not the first incident but it was the first time she had made a statement of complaint.

She said: “I am sick of it. He has my life tortured.

I can’t bring my kids out, I can’t buy clothes for my kids, I can’t go out.

Sgt. Lyons asked if she was in fear of the accused putting her under pressure to withdraw her complaint. She replied: “No doubt he will. He plastered all over Facebook that I am a rat. He put on pictures of the protection order.”

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said gardaí would get CCTV of the disputed incident. The complainant said: “I hope they do – it’ll be the truth.” Mr Cuddigan said it would show the accused minding his own business.

Mr Cuddigan said the complainant called her ex-partner a junkie when they met on the street. She replied: “That is his side of the story.” Mr Cuddigan called the defendant to give his own evidence in the bail application.

The defendant agreed that he would stay on his side of the city and not cross over to the other side where his ex-partner lives. He added: “If she wants town she can have town as well,” meaning that he would not go into the city centre, except to attend court.

The defendant said he just wanted to see his child and that he and his ex-partner were always bickering about access. He denied putting a picture of the protection order on social media.

Mr Cuddigan said: “If he gets bail, if he sees her on the street again he would pass to the other side of the street. And he won’t come into the city centre.” Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I believe this lady is in fear.” He remanded the accused in custody until April 13.