Man arrested over Belfast security alert released by police

Man arrested over Belfast security alert released by police

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, being ushered from the room (Hume Foundation/PA)

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 11:30
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man who was arrested by police investigating a security alert that led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event has been released.

The 33-year-old was held by detectives after the search of a house in north Belfast on Thursday.

Mr Coveney had to leave the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast on March 25.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

One man has already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.

More in this section

No jail for man in Cork who downloaded cartoon images of children in sexual acts No jail for man in Cork who downloaded cartoon images of children in sexual acts
Cork hospital checked in fictitious patient to catch staff member thief Cork hospital checked in fictitious patient to catch staff member thief
CC Ardgillan Community College 'I'm just fighting for my business' - Man accused of building defective school weeps in court
PSNIPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Garda Seán Finnegan told the court he found the accused slumped against a wall in an intoxicated condition. File photo: Dan Linehan</p>

Drunken man threatened to 'box the head off' garda in Cork city, court told

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices