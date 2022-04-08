Drunken man threatened to 'box the head off' garda in Cork city, court told

The accused did not appear at the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest
Garda Seán Finnegan told the court he found the accused slumped against a wall in an intoxicated condition. File photo: Dan Linehan

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 08:12
Liam Heylin

A garda on duty in Cork city approached a drunken man who reacted by telling the officer he would box the head off him.

Garda Seán Finnegan testified at Cork District Court that he encountered 51-year-old Adrian Curran of Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, at Cornmarket Street, Cork, on January 27.

The defendant had an open container of alcohol in his hand and he was slumped against a wall in an intoxicated condition.

When Garda Finnegan approached him, he said the defendant told him to “f*** off or I will box the head off you”. Adrian Curran was arrested and charged with being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

He did not appear in court for the case against him. Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the evidence in the case in the absence of the accused. The judge proceeded to convict him on the two charges after hearing the evidence.

Sergeant Pat Lyons then said the accused had 12 previous convictions and had two suspended sentences hanging over him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said after convicting the defendant on the two public order charges that he would issue a warrant for his arrest to be brought before Cork District Court for sentencing.

No jail for man in Cork who downloaded cartoon images of children in sexual acts

