Kerry man in jail for raping his daughter convicted of sexually assaulting granddaughter, 7

A Kerry man who is serving a jail sentence for raping his daughter has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his granddaughter.

The man who is serving a 14-year jail term for raping his daughter and is due to be released in 2025, was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting his grandchild when she was around seven years of age.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his victims, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the girl, who is now a teenager. The guilty verdict was reached by a majority of 10 of the 12 jury members.

The girl was sexually abused by the man at his home, on a date in 2012 and on another occasion in 2013. She made a formal statement to gardaí when she was 14, and told them she “didn’t know whether to cry or scream” when the assaults happened.

During her interview with gardaí, which was recorded on a DVD and played in court, the girl said the accused rubbed his fingers on her private parts while they sat on a bed after they had played a game of “hide and seek”.

The first assault involved the accused touching her vagina outside of her clothes, and on the second occasion, the accused pulled down her leggings and underwear and rubbed his fingers on her private parts and fondled her chest.

The victim said her grandfather threatened her that “bad things” would happen to her mother and her grandmother if she told anyone about the assaults.

The girl also said she froze with fright whenever the abuse happened, telling gardaí: “It wasn't normal, I know now that it wasn’t normal.

I didn't know whether to cry or scream, I just stood there.

The girl, who appeared in court via video link, told gardaí that before the alleged assaults she “really cared” for her grandfather, “we did everything together, he would bring me everywhere”. After the assaults she said she was ”freaked out” and her body felt “really uncomfortable”.

Under cross-examination by the defence barrister, Anthony Salmon SC, the girl denied a suggestion by the accused that a third party had put her up to making false allegations against him. “No, even if someone did, I would not make false allegations as it is something you should not do,” the girl replied.

The accused shook his head and sighed at one point while watching and listening to the victim’s 2020 interview with gardaí.

The girl’s mother also gave evidence and wept while describing how she had taken her daughter to a doctor a number of times around the time of the alleged assaults because her daughter’s private parts appeared to have been “swollen”.

She said she tried “changing her diet, changing her tights, changing washing powder, changing creams” to try to reduce the swelling.

“I kept changing (medicinal) creams, it would stop, and then re-occur again.” The accused was arrested by gardaí and interviewed under caution in November 2020. “It didn't happen, that’s the gospel truth. This is fabricated by someone,” he told detectives.

The man was remanded in custody until April 26 for a date for sentencing.

