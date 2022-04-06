Judge will accept majority verdict in Urantsetseg Tserendorj murder trial

The jury will return this afternoon for further deliberations
Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 13:34
Eoin Reynolds

The judge in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj has said the court will accept a majority verdict if at least 10 of the jurors agree.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring at the Central Criminal Court had told the jury that their verdict must be unanimous but this morning, after the five men and seven women had spent four hours and 49 minutes deliberating since Monday, she said she would accept the majority.

The jury has spent about two hours considering their verdict since then and has now gone to lunch. They will return at 2pm.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021. The State did not accept his plea. 

He also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20, 2021.

Ms Justice Ring told the jury that if they are satisfied the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury when he stabbed Ms Tserendorj in the neck, they must find him guilty of murder. If they are not satisfied that he had the necessary intent, they must find him guilty of manslaughter.

Teen who stabbed Urantsetseg Tserendorj wanted to rob her, court told

