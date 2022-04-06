SUV, two motorbikes and 12 watches seized by CAB during raids on 'significant' drug trafficker

Six different raids were carried out in Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford
Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 12:45
Greg Murphy

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) while conducting operations across three counties seized a number of assets as part of an investigation into a "significant" drug trafficker and his associates in the Kildare region.

Six different raids were carried out in Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford with seizures of an SUV,  two motorbikes, 12 watches, cash, a large number of electronic devices and documents being made.

The operation was carried out by members of the CAB as well as local gardaí, the emergency response unit and the customs dog unit.

The following is a list of assets seized as part of the operation:

  • BMW X5, 211 registration, 
  • BMW Motorcycle, 151 registration, 
  • Yamaha Motorcycle, 141 registration, 
  • Cash totalling €13,500,
  • Twelve watches including six Rolex watches, two Audemars Piguet watches and two Cartier watches, 
  • A large number of devices along with hard drives and documentation 

While no arrests were made during the raid, gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

