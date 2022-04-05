Man avoids jail for beating and choking his girlfriend who begs for him to 'be free with me'

A man who claimed his girlfriend's injuries were "self-inflicted" after beating her with a laptop and choking her received a suspended sentence after she begged a court not to punish him.

Jordy Bakeba, 20, of Woodland Avenue, Mosney, Co. Meath, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his partner and damaging her computer, which broke in half during the incident. Dublin District Court heard gardaí received a call and arrived at the scene where the woman was "screaming for help".

She told gardaí her boyfriend first hit her with a laptop, slapped her numerous times and choked her. Two other witnesses saw him on top of her choking her.

The woman suffered facial injuries during the incident at an address at Auburn Street, Dublin 7, on February 14, 2021. Bakeba made no admissions on arrest, but claimed to gardaí that her bruises and a bump were "self-inflicted and caused by accidents".

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the case should remain in the district court if he pleaded guilty; otherwise, go to the circuit court with broader sentencing powers.

Bakeba's girlfriend came to the hearing and told Judge Bryan Smyth that she emailed the DPP because she didn't want anything to happen to her boyfriend. She told the court they were both drunk at the time. The court heard she would not permit gardaí to obtain a copy of her medical report.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court. The victim begged the court:

Let him be free with me; you are not only judging him but judging me as well, judging my life.

Bakeba had seven prior convictions for motoring offences. Judge Smyth described the incident as a serious matter that warranted a custodial sentence.

Barrister Denis Cronin said his client came to Ireland as a refugee in 2017 and was granted the right to reside in the country with his family. The court heard he worked, completed his education, spoke four languages and intended to go to college.

The barrister asked the judge to note that the court had heard from the injured party. Pleading for leniency, counsel said that the guilty plea was of assistance. Conceding a sentence might be merited, he asked the court to suspend it for Bakeba to illustrate that it was a "once-off".

Judge Smyth imposed a nine-month sentence but suspended it on the condition the defendant kept the peace and did not re-offend for two years.