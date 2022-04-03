Man arrested after sawn-off shotgun discovered during car search

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained for questioning at Leixlip Garda station.
Man arrested after sawn-off shotgun discovered during car search

A double barrel sawn off shotgun was recovered during a search operation. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 19:45
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the recovery and seizure of a firearm yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the north Kildare and Dublin area, Gardaí stopped a car in the Kilcock area of Co Kildare.

During the course of the search on Saturday afternoon, a double-barrel sawn-off shotgun was recovered.

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained for questioning at Leixlip Garda station.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court on Monday, April 4.

The firearm has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Pair remanded in custody over €1.2m cannabis resin haul in Dublin Pair remanded in custody over €1.2m cannabis resin haul in Dublin
Two men due in court over €1.2m cannabis resin seizure  Two men due in court over €1.2m cannabis resin seizure 
Father who bought sex shop 'fiddlydyedoes' fails to have maintenance payment order overturned Father who bought sex shop 'fiddlydyedoes' fails to have maintenance payment order overturned
<p>A police tent at the scene in Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas, Dublin, where a man in his 20s was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Gardaí appeal for information as man, 20s, shot dead in Dublin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices