Man arrested after sawn-off shotgun discovered during car search

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the recovery and seizure of a firearm yesterday.
As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the north Kildare and Dublin area, Gardaí stopped a car in the Kilcock area of Co Kildare.
During the course of the search on Saturday afternoon, a double-barrel sawn-off shotgun was recovered.
The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained for questioning at Leixlip Garda station.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court on Monday, April 4.
The firearm has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.
Investigations are ongoing.