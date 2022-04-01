Former Sinn Féin councillor and murder-accused granted bail

Two people entered independent sureties on behalf of Jonathan Dowdall, one for €20,000 and the other for €10,000, at the Special Criminal Court
Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 17:10
Eoin Reynolds

Former Sinn Féin councillor Johnathan Dowdall has been granted bail by the High Court in relation to his upcoming trial for the alleged murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road, Dublin, is due to go on trial in October accused of murdering 33-year-old David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5, 2016. 

At the Special Criminal Court on Friday, two people entered independent sureties on behalf of Mr Dowdall, one for €20,000 and the other for €10,000. 

Both were told their bank accounts would not be allowed to go below those levels and if Mr Dowdall fails to appear in court or to meet the requirements of his bail, they will lose their money.

Both told the court they understood and were willing to enter the bond.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he was satisfied with the sureties and would approve. 

Mr Dowdall is due to be tried before the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court alongside Gerry "The Monk" Hutch. Mr Hutch, 58, was extradited from Spain to face the charge.

Both men had sought to be tried before a jury but their applications were refused by the High Court.

