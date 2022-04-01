Former Sinn Féin councillor and murder-accused granted bail

Former Sinn Féin councillor Johnathan Dowdall has been granted bail by the High Court in relation to his upcoming trial for the alleged murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road, Dublin, is due to go on trial in October accused of murdering 33-year-old David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5, 2016.