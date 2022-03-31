'Element of misfortune' in injury that caused death of Mongolian woman, murder trial told

There was "an element of misfortune" in the injury that caused the death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj, a pathologist has told the trial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of her murder.

Dr Heidi Okkers told the Central Criminal Court trial that a stab wound partially severed Ms Tserendorj's internal carotid artery, cutting off the blood flow to her brain and causing her death. She told defence counsel, Michael O'Higgins SC, that injuries to the internal carotid artery are less common than injuries to the external artery, which takes blood to the face rather than the brain.