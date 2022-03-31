Diamorphine worth €140k seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a substantial quantity of drugs following a search operation conducted in Dublin last night.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí searched a residential property in Foxdene Gardens, Clondalkin at around 7pm.

During the course of the search, diamorphine worth approximately €140,000 and €1,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the incident.

He is currently at Ronanstown Garda station where he can be detained for up to seven days.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.