Woman threatened with knife while walking in Skibbereen 

A man in his 40s is in garda custody in West Cork after he was arrested for questioning regarding an incident where a woman was threatened with a knife while out walking her dogs in Skibbereen.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:33
Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 40s is in garda custody in West Cork after he was arrested for questioning regarding an incident where a woman was threatened with a knife while out walking her dogs in Skibbereen.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon shortly after 4pm in Skibbereen town. 

It is understood that a dog owned by a man and two dogs belonging to a woman started to bark and fight with each other. The male dog owner became irate and began verbally abusing the woman before producing a knife.

The middle-aged woman was not injured in the incident. However, she was left badly shaken. Members of the public raised the alarm and a man was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. 

He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

