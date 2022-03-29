Gardaí storm home after knife-wielding man barricades partner inside

Gardaí successfully resolved a critical domestic incident in which a man, brandishing a large knife, had barricaded himself and his partner into their home.

After a four-hour standoff, during which specialist negotiators tried in vain to talk the man down, armed officers forced their way in and disarmed him without anyone being physically injured.

His girlfriend, distressed by the ordeal, did receive medical treatment at the scene.

The incident occurred at an apartment on Sherrard Street, in Dublin’s north inner city, yesterday afternoon.

It had been deemed so critical that Garda HQ issued a Media Blackout request – the first in 2022.

After the event had been resolved, the Garda Press Office issued a statement explaining that, at around noon, gardaí received reports that a man in his 30s had barricaded himself into a private residence on Sherrard Street.

“The man was armed with a large domestic knife and Gardaí observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment," it said.

It said an on-scene commander was appointed and local garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attended the scene supported by armed support units.

“At approximately 4.10pm, as part of a graduated policing response, members attached to the Armed Support Unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the male under the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997.”

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“The female whilst uninjured during the incident has received medical treatment at the scene,” the statement said.

Most barricade-type situations end peacefully, without the need for an intervention.

Gardaí say interventions can take place for a variety of reasons, not necessarily because of an escalation in threat and could be because an opportunity arose to resolve the situation.

Of the 93 cases in 2020, only 24 required an intervention.