GP found guilty of professional misconduct over failure to notify Medical Council of tax offences

A Dublin GP, who was the subject of a high-profile public campaign to have him released from prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to tax offences, has been found guilty of professional misconduct over his failure to notify the Irish Medical Council of his criminal convictions.

The IMC’s Fitness to Practise Committee ruled on Monday that two charges of professional misconduct against Dr Bassam Naser, a family doctor with a practice in Sutton, were proven in relation to false declarations he had made in annual returns to his regulatory body.

The committee did not disclose its recommended sanction as any disciplinary action against Dr Naser must be formally ratified by the full 25-member council and approved by the High Court unless appealed.

The potential sanctions range from advice, admonishment or censure to striking the doctor’s name off the medical register.

The committee’s chairperson, Jill Long, said they had taken into consideration the view of an expert witness that Dr Naser’s failure to inform the IMC about his criminal convictions had denied the regulatory body the opportunity to put in place any safety measures that might be required to protect the public when a medical practitioner had been successfully prosecuted for indictable offences.

Dr Gina O’Sullivan, a consultant in emergency medicine at Tallaght University Hospital, told an inquiry last week that to knowingly mislead the IMC was “both dishonourable and disgraceful.” Dr O’Sullivan said the IMC could not fulfil its role to protect the public if doctors failed to make a full disclosure about their role in any criminal investigations or prosecutions.

Dr Naser – known widely as “Doctor Sam” to his patients – had admitted at an inquiry last week of failing to inform the IMC in annual returns to remain a registered doctor that he was the subject of a criminal investigation in 2017 and that he had been convicted of a criminal offence the following year.

He also pleaded guilty to two separate charges of contravening the Medical Practitioners Act 2007 over knowingly submitting incorrect income tax returns.

The Palestinian-born, married father of seven from Howth Road, Sutton, was sentenced to 16 months in jail at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in June 2018 after pleading guilty to two charges relating to his failure to declare almost €100,000 in income tax for the years 2006 and 2007.

The jailing of the 54-year-old GP led more than 6,000 people to sign a petition for his release from prison and asking the then-Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to intervene on humanitarian grounds, while the case was discussed on several editions of RTÉ’s Liveline.

'Regret, embarrassment and shame'

Among Dr Naser’s supporters were the then-Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath; Senator Frances Black; Riverdance director and TV producer, John McColgan. Counsel for the IMC, Ronan Kennedy SC, told last week’s inquiry that Dr Naser has used an undisclosed bank account to hide income from his practice from Revenue, while the IMC only became aware of Dr Naser’s criminal convictions from newspaper reports.

He said Dr Naser had allowed financial concerns to get the better of his judgment in a matter that was a source of “regret, embarrassment and shame.” A Circuit Court judge had described the GP’s offences as “morally reprehensible.”

Counsel for Dr Naser, Eileen Barrington SC, told the inquiry last week that he had repaid the sum owed to Revenue during the court case and was now tax compliant. Ms Barrington said her client had pleaded guilty to the criminal charges at the earliest opportunity, had no previous convictions and had “very impressive references.”

She said the doctor’s secretary had filled out the forms sent to the IMC but Dr Naser accepted he should have ensured they contained the correct information. The inquiry heard several glowing testimonies from patients of Dr Naser including one which described him as “the best GP out there.”

Ms Barrington said Dr Naser was an excellent doctor who was dedicated to his patients and who was loved by them.

Urging the FTP committee to impose a lesser sanction, she said there was no concern about the protection of patients from his actions and the medical profession would not be served by penalising Dr Naser for the same offence twice.

The barrister said her client was a strong advocate for his patients and often went “beyond the call of duty” in their care. Ms Barrington said Dr Naser was his family’s sole earner and his imprisonment had been “devastating” for them and he was subsequently declared bankrupt.

She said the GP had also carried out community service at a drug treatment centre after being released from prison after 10 months. The inquiry heard the IMC had considered cancelling Dr Naser’s registration back in 2018.

“He is desperate to make up for what he has done to his family, community and regulatory body,” said Ms Barrington. Professor Arnold Hill, a consultant surgeon at Beaumont Hospital, told the inquiry that patients had an extraordinary affection for Dr Naser.

“He has a unique character and lovable personality. He is absolutely adored,” said Prof Hill.

Another GP and lifelong friend, Dr Stan Natin, said Dr Naser was “a broken man” when he visited him in Loughan House open prison.

“The public interest would not be served if we lost a doctor of the calibre of Dr Naser certainly in north Dublin where there’s a gross shortage of general practitioners,” said Dr Natin.