Teenage boy denies murder but admits killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj

The boy pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj (pictured) but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021.

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 17:08
Peter Doyle

A teenage boy on Monday admitted killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year.

The boy – who is now 16 years old and cannot be named because he is a minor – pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29, 2021.

At the court on Dublin's Parkgate Street this afternoon, he also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin, on January 20, 2021.

The plea of manslaughter was not accepted by the State, however, and the boy will stand trial for Ms Teserendorj’s murder later this week.

A jury of seven women and five men has been selected to hear the case, which has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring.

It is expected that the trial will last eight days.

