Man, 60s, arrested in connection with €700k heroin seizure

Planned searches were carried out in the Ardnacrusha area today by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, local Garda units, members of the Defence Forces, and the Dog Unit. Picture Denis Minihane.

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 20:51
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth €700,000 in Co Clare.

Planned searches were carried out in the Ardnacrusha area today by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, local Garda units, members of the Defence Forces, and the Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches, suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700,000 was recovered.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda station where he can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs will be sent forward to Forensics Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

