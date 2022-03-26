Young Corkman produced fake gun when challenged about wearing no mask, court told

A young man who was challenged about not wearing a facemask in a supermarket in Cork last summer produced an imitation handgun and pointed it at a shop assistant.

Liam Croke of Dunvale Grove, Frankfield, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court for sentencing on Friday.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the probation report that the 27-year-old had been seeing a psychiatrist but that there was no psychiatric report before the court. The judge said he would need to see that before he would finalise sentencing. He said it would be in the interests of the accused to have such a report available to the sentencing judge.

The judge then adjourned sentencing until June 10 with the accused remanded on bail until then. Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant previously pleaded guilty to the crimes which consisted of two counts of robbery on June 2, 2021, and two more counts of carrying an imitation firearm.

Sergeant Davis said the defendant entered both premises and demanded goods and that he produced what staff believed to be a firearm.

“This man threatened staff with this and was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda station where he was interviewed and made full admissions,” Sgt. Davis said.

In the first incident, Croke went to Supervalu in Grange. “He proceeded to the off-licence section. On the way there he was challenged about the fact that he was not wearing a facemask,” Sgt Davis said.

While there were masks in the store the defendant was told that he would have to pay for one. He said he was not paying for it and he produced the imitation firearm. The sergeant said that pellets fell from this imitation weapon.

Croke then left Supervalu and a short time later – just after 6pm – he arrived in Matson’s off-licence nearby. “First he went to the fridges. Then he proceeded to the checkout. He produced this firearm. He demanded a litre of vodka,” Sgt Davis said.

Croke challenged the member of staff with the words, “Litre of vodka now. Don’t say a word.” The manager of the premises emerged from a room behind the counter and tackled the accused to the floor. “He was not aware at the time that it was an imitation firearm,” Sgt Davis said.

Mental health difficulties

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the case could be heard at the district court, only on a plea of guilty. After hearing the outline previously, Judge Kelleher agreed with this.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said Liam Croke had cooperated with the probation service and that his mental health difficulties were referred to in the probation report.

Judge Kelleher said: “I want a full report from the psychiatrist. Mr Croke is at risk of prison. It would automatically be prison if there was nothing else (such as mental health issues) involved.” The defendant was then remanded on bail until June.