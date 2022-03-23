Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving

Sports personality Conor McGregor is due before court after being arrested for dangerous driving in west Dublin.

The 33-year-old Dubliner was driving a luxury sportscar heading into the city centre from the Lucan direction at the time.

A marked garda car on routine patrol, which was stopped at traffic lights, followed his Bentley Continental GT, and directed it to pull over.

The uniform members arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving and brought him back to Lucan Garda Station. One of the members drove his car to the station.

The incident happened at 5.50pm on Tuesday, near Woodie’s, where the Lucan village road joins the N4.

As is standard, Mr McGregor was tested at the station for alcohol and drugs, both of which came back clear.

It is understood the Crumlin UFC star was charged with dangerous driving and is expected to appear in Blanchardstown District Court next month.

He was given back the keys to his car and allowed to continue on his journey.