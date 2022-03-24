Irish security oversight should learn from North 'mistakes' 

Irish authorities need to learn from the mistakes in covert policing and the handling of informants in the North as they finalise blueprints for intelligence oversight structures here.

Human rights agencies said secretive policing operations had gone “badly wrong” in the past in Northern Ireland, damaging people’s trust in the criminal justice system.

But they said the mistakes across the border could be avoided by the Irish Government in its drafting of landmark laws establishing a central, and more powerful, oversight system of intelligence and organised crime legislation.

The plans for an independent examiner are contained in the General Scheme of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill, published in April 2021.

The proposal to establish such a position, recommended in the September 2018 report of the Commission on the Future of Policing, is mirrored on similar watchdogs in the UK and Australia.

Speaking ahead of the cross-policing conference in Dublin on Thursday, Brian Gormally, director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) said:

Covert policing and informant handling have gone badly wrong in the past in Northern Ireland, damaging confidence in policing and the rule of law.

“However, significant reform within the PSNI, increased accountability and the application of international human rights standards can bring useful learning for other police reform processes.”

Covert policing and the handling of informants, known as ‘Covert Human Intelligence Source’ in An Garda Síochána, will come under the remit of the new independent examiner.

Ireland currently has a limited and scattered system of oversight of security services, with little public information available.

The Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation in the UK boasts considerable independence and access to security documentation and personnel.

It engages extensively with the public, publishes detailed reports, and appears before parliamentary committees.

Former UK reviewer David Anderson QC is due to speak at Thursday’s conference, which is jointly organised by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and the CAJ.

Mr Anderson was an outspoken reviewer and involved in several contentious investigations, with serious conflicts with security agencies.

He has previously said independent examiners must be properly resourced and empowered and have full security clearance. He has urged Ireland to adopt the UK/Australia model and the Government has indicated that this is its approach.