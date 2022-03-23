Cork man found guilty on 61st count of rape and child cruelty 

The 56-year-old Cork man who repeatedly sang ‘Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble” after upsetting his partner’s children with acts of cruelty will be sentenced on June 27 for raping and sexually assaulting his then partner and her son.

The jury returned at about noon on Wednesday with their 61st guilty verdict — on the final count of raping his then partner a second time. Late on Tuesday afternoon, they found him guilty on one other count of raping his then partner, 52 counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her son and daughter, four counts of sexually assaulting her son in the shower and one count of anally raping her son.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath remanded the accused man in custody until June 27 for sentencing.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said three victim impact statements would be prepared for that date — from the accused man’s then partner, who was raped and sexually assaulted, her son who was anally raped, sexually assaulted and subjected to acts of cruelty, and her daughter who was also treated with cruelty by the man.

Mr Justice McGrath thanked the jury for their attention to the case over the past four weeks and he exempted them from further jury service for a period of 10 years.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the defence did not require any reports in advance of sentencing.

The complainant said during the trial that her ex-partner used to declare, “My house, my rules”.

Describing the defendant’s relationship with her children, she testified: “He would never let them go out with friends or anything like that — playdates. He would be constantly on their back giving out to them. They never could do anything right for him.

[Her son] asked Santa for a phone and he [the accused] turned around and said: ‘If you get a phone I will make sure it will be broken by Christmas night or St Stephen’s night.’

"On Christmas night he saw the outline of the phone in his [the boy’s pocket] and he drew a kick at [boy’s name] and broke the phone. He was proud as punch he broke the phone. He had a big smirk on his face. [Boy’s name] would have been 11 or 12.

“He [the accused] would sing the same song. It would be drilled into me — ‘Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble, I’m perfect in every way.’ He used to be grinning mad. He had the whole house unhappy. The only person in the house happy was him.”

She said he raped her in her bed even though she told him to get away from her. She also said he regularly sexually assaulted her. Asked how she remembered one rape happening on a Saturday night, she replied: “Because the next morning he brought the kids to Mass.”

Asked about life generally in the house, she said:

It was like walking on shells. It was like hell. It was absolute hell. The minute he came in at 6.30, we had to stand to attention. We didn’t know which one he would go for.

“He was controlling and everything. It got worse and worse. Eventually, I had no choice only to leave,” the complainant said.

The accused testified that the evidence against him was all lies told to stop him seeing the children they had together.

“She has done everything in her power to stop me seeing my children through bringing rape and sexual assault charges and getting [her son] to make complaints.

“The minute anything is going well with the children and the file at Tusla is closed, she will make sure it is opened up again,” the accused man said.