Girl hit by doctor speeding in bus lane awarded €2.95m  

A girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when a car collided with her at a pedestrian crossing as she walked to school has settled a High Court action for €2.95m.

Counsel, Richard Kean SC, told the court that Ashleigh Carroll's was 14 years of age when she was propelled in to the air by the car which had sped along a bus lane in the Coolock area of Dublin city on October 20, 2016.

According to witnesses, Shereen El Mashad, who was at the time working at Beaumont Hospital, drove at speed along a bus lane and struck the girl who was crossing at a traffic lights pedestrian crossing.

“She was thrown very violently into the air,” counsel said.

The court heard an international arrest warrant exists for the Egyptian doctor who for years after the accident in 2016 maintained a full defence in the case and was “entirely dishonest” and alleged Ashleigh was responsible.

“For a number of years Ashleigh was in a perilous situation, where she could have been deprived of any compensation,” counsel told Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

Ashleigh Carroll, now 19, from Glasnevin, Dublin, had through her mother Louise Carroll sued Shereen El Mashad, a doctor whom the court heard has since returned to Egypt.

It was claimed that Ashleigh was lawfully crossing a public footpath near Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock and was in the process of crossing a roadway when a vehicle driven by the doctor and in particular the wing mirror was caused to collide with the teenager causing her to spin, fall to the ground, and hit her head.

Liability conceded

Counsel said liability was conceded in November 2020 and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Counsel said it was an extremely violent collision and the teenager landed on her head on the ground and suffered a very significant injury.

The driver of the car later admitted reckless driving, going through a red light, driving at speed, and driving in a bus lane.

Before the accident the court previously heard from counsel that Ashleigh was thriving at school and was academically inclined and hoping to study forensic anthropology in Harvard along with medicine.

She was in second year at secondary school and was also studying Japanese.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement.

Family statement In a statement outside court ready by the family solicitor Keira O’Reilly the Carrolls said: “On October 20, 2016, our lives changed forever. For four years liability was denied, and Ashleigh was actually blamed for causing the accident and the injury she sustained. "At the time of the accident neither Ashleigh or her family were aware what happened, and this was like a black cloud over them when they were already trying to deal with the aftermath of the accident. ”Ashleigh was a high-achieving student at the time of the accident who had aspirations to go to Harvard to study forensic anthropology and also to become the President of Ireland. Unfortunately, the actions of the defendant cut this dream short.”

The court previously heard Ashleigh was discharged from hospital on November 16, 2016, and she was not able to read or feed herself. She did return to school but experts say she has cognitive difficulties from the acquired brain injury and will never work.

Counsel said one of his experts in the case would say Ashleigh suffered a life altering traumatic brain injury. He said she has no recollection of the accident.

At the opening of the case, counsel said scurrilous allegations were made and an “utterly dishonest” account was given by the driver of the car after the accident meaning the 14-year-old was for four years blamed for it.

As a result, Ashleigh’s claim also includes one for aggravated damages.

Shereen El Mashad had also claimed Ashleigh had allegedly created a public nuisance and hazard by her actions and the manner in which she attempted to cross the road and she had allegedly run in to the side of the doctor’s car.

Counsel said in a statement to gardaí the doctor said she was 100 per cent sure she went through when the lights were amber and she felt something hit her car.