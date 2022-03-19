Three arrested following seizure of loaded shotgun and drugs worth €50k

A woman, aged in her 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested.
A loaded shotgun and quantities of drugs were discovered during the search. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 10:27
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three people in connection with a firearm and drug seizure in Dublin.

Yesterday, Gardaí conducted a search of a house in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8.

In the course of the search, they discovered a loaded shotgun and ammunition along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

The drugs, which will be sent for analysis, are estimated to be worth around €50,000.

A woman, aged in her 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested.

They are currently being detained in Keven Street and Kilmainham Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

