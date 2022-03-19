Three arrested following seizure of loaded shotgun and drugs worth €50k

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three people in connection with a firearm and drug seizure in Dublin.
Yesterday, Gardaí conducted a search of a house in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8.
In the course of the search, they discovered a loaded shotgun and ammunition along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis.
The drugs, which will be sent for analysis, are estimated to be worth around €50,000.
A woman, aged in her 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested.
They are currently being detained in Keven Street and Kilmainham Garda stations.
Investigations are ongoing.