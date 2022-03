Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis herb in Cork as part of Operation Tara.

The seizure was made in the Rocklands area of Carrigtwohill as part of a search undertaken by local gardaí and members of the District Drugs Unit.

An estimated €65,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized along with drug paraphernalia.

The drugs that were seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.