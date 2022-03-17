Woman arrested in Limerick as gardaí seize €211k of drugs

Around €155,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin was seized
A woman in her 40s was arrested after gardaí stopped and searched a car. Photo: Denis Minihane

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 11:28
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of drugs as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illicit substances.

One woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested after they stopped a car on the Clonmacken Road, Co. Limerick, on Wednesday where gardaí seized €45,000 worth of cannabis.

Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was carried out at a house in Tallaght, Co. Dublin.

During the course of the follow-up search, gardaí seized around €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin. All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

