Woman arrested in Limerick as gardaí seize €211k of drugs

Gardaí have seized €211,000 worth of drugs as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illicit substances.
One woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested after they stopped a car on the Clonmacken Road, Co. Limerick, on Wednesday where gardaí seized €45,000 worth of cannabis.
Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was carried out at a house in Tallaght, Co. Dublin.
During the course of the follow-up search, gardaí seized around €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin. All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.