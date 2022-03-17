Cork woman warned to pay for large quantities of alcohol she stole or face jail

A young woman who repeatedly stole large quantities of alcohol from the Circle K garage in Douglas was told that if she did not compensate the premises for everything taken she was facing a jail sentence.
Judge Olann Kelleher gave that warning to Amy Wyse, of 71 Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, who pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing alcohol from the Circle K premises and one count of stealing more alcohol and some clothing from Tesco in Douglas.
Sergeant John Kelleher said Wyse stole €289 worth of alcohol from Circle K on September 16, 2021, €212 worth of alcohol from the same premises the following day, and €120 worth the following week. Then on November 12 last, she returned and stole €233 worth of alcohol and chocolate.
Between these thefts and a further shoplifting incident around this time at Tesco in Douglas, there was a total of €910 outstanding.
Judge Kelleher said he would give the accused until June 8 to repay this in full and sentencing would be imposed then, one way or the other.
Michael Quinlan, solicitor, said the 25-year-old had never been in trouble before the age of 18 when her mother died and then everything went off the rails for her. Then her partner died four years ago and she found it very hard to cope.
Now she is doing better and has a part-time job out of which she planned to pay for everything she stole, Mr Quinlan said.