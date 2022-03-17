Cork woman warned to pay for large quantities of alcohol she stole or face jail

A young woman who repeatedly stole large quantities of alcohol from the Circle K garage in Douglas was told that if she did not compensate the premises for everything taken she was facing a jail sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher gave that warning to Amy Wyse, of 71 Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, who pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing alcohol from the Circle K premises and one count of stealing more alcohol and some clothing from Tesco in Douglas.