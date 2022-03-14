'King of the castle' made life 'an absolute hell' for ex-partner's kids, Cork trial told

The man on trial for allegedly raping his then-partner and alleged cruelty to her children "tortured the kids" and made their lives absolute hell because he resented them living in his house where he was "king of the castle", the prosecution claimed.

The defence claimed that the evidence was exaggerated, that exaggeration is a lie and that the prosecution needed to be based on truth.

The 56-year-old defendant denies all charges against him at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, including, two counts of raping his then-partner, “numerous counts of sexually assaulting her”, cruelty to her three children and sexually assaulting his then-partner’s son and one count of raping him.

Prosecution closing speech

Prosecution senior counsel, Shane Costelloe, said in his closing speech: “This man was exercising a form of abusive control over these kids. He was the king of his castle. He was going to have sex no matter what.

“He comes in with a cock-and-bull story about the smell from the mattress. That mattress was gotten rid of because there was blood dried into it from the night he raped her (his ex-partner).

And he exercised control over her kids by making their lives an absolute hell.

The accused alleged in cross-examination that the defendant’s ex-partner was making allegations so that he would lose access to the children he had with her by saying she was raped and sexually assaulted and that her children were subjected to cruelty.

“He is in there doing all he can to blacken the reputation of the people making allegations against him,” Mr Costelloe said. Mr Costelloe said the accused held down his then-partner and raped her on one occasion and raped her as she slept another time.

He added that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her by groping her breasts and vagina numerous times.

A lot of evidence was given that the children were forced to tidy the kitchen and their bedrooms late into the night until the accused man was satisfied it was done right. Mr Costelloe said: “This is not about neatness. This is about controlling and torturing these kids, taking them out of bed and forcing them to re-do folding of clothes into wardrobes…

"This is about doing those things to exercise mental control – ill-treating them, frightening them, intimidating them and – in very clear evidence – assaulting them.”

Defence closing speech

Tom Creed, defence senior counsel, said: “The prosecution have to rely on evidence that is true, not exaggerated or underplayed. There is a lacking in the evidence. There is a lacking of truth. And truth matters.”

Mr Creed said the witnesses were alleging hell on earth in the house. But he said that against this background, his ex-partner left the house and chose to return to live there with the accused man.

“This is a woman who (according to the prosecution) is being raped and her children brutalised. She moved out. There are resources available for emergency accommodation. But she went back. Why did she do that?

“She moved back until she got another house. There was no question but that she wanted to split up with him. But she was prepared to live there until she got her new house.

“What is described to you by the prosecution is like hell on earth. This is a man who comes home, pulls everything out of the kitchen presses and the bedroom wardrobes, hits (ex-partner’s son) every day, rapes his wife and sexually assaults her twice a week.

This was hell on earth. Is it credible that she was waiting on a house and prepared to put up with that?

"Would you not call the guards and say – look at the stuff all over the floor, look at the marks on (her son’s name). But this never happened. Ask yourself is this credible? Exaggerations are lies,” Mr Creed said.

The defence senior counsel said that child-specialist interviewers took their time to get as close as possible to the truth from the son of the defendant’s ex-partner. But Mr Creed said that what he told them did not amount to ill-treatment or cruelty.

He said he did not say it lightly but that the evidence of the complainant’s son must be suspect. “Whenever he is confronted with the reality he has an excuse,” Mr Creed said, adding that the young man did not even tell the specialist interviewers of his allegations that he was assaulted in the shower.

“The prosecution are saying this man engaged in the behaviour of a paedophile for three years – not before and not afterwards. … He (defendant’s then-partner’s son) is saying every day he went to school he had marks on him. Can you reasonably believe that a boy going to school with marks every day would not raise an enquiry by a teacher?” Mr Creed asked.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath will continue addressing the jury of five women and seven men on Tuesday in what is the third week of this trial.