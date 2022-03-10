Gardaí appeal for information on burglary of Youghal business premises 

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information on a late-night burglary in which a large quantity of cigarettes and a number of mobile phones were stolen from a business premises.
The incident took place at approximately 1.15am on the Mill Road in Youghal on Tuesday, March 8.
Two people gained access to the property, before making off with a significant amount of cigarettes, as well as a number of mobiles.
The suspects later fled the scene on foot via some nearby fields.
Investigating gardaí are now appealing to anyone with information, or who was in the Mill Road area of Youghal between 1am - 1.25am on the night in question, to contact them.
In particular, they are looking to speak to any road users who may have dashcam or video footage.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
No arrests have yet been made, but a garda spokesperson told thethat investigations are ongoing.