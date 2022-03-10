Gardaí appeal for information on burglary of Youghal business premises 

No arrests have yet been made, but a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing
Gardaí appeal for information on burglary of Youghal business premises 

The incident took place at approximately 1.15am on the Mill Road in Youghal on Tuesday, March 8. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 20:24
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information on a late-night burglary in which a large quantity of cigarettes and a number of mobile phones were stolen from a business premises. 

The incident took place at approximately 1.15am on the Mill Road in Youghal on Tuesday, March 8.

Two people gained access to the property, before making off with a significant amount of cigarettes, as well as a number of mobiles. 

The suspects later fled the scene on foot via some nearby fields.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing to anyone with information, or who was in the Mill Road area of Youghal between 1am - 1.25am on the night in question, to contact them. 

In particular, they are looking to speak to any road users who may have dashcam or video footage.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have yet been made, but a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Google legal action Jury in Cork trial should not have been told of Google search for ‘rape kit accuracy’, appeal told
Ex-senior garda in drug seizure case to draft signed guilty plea Ex-senior garda in drug seizure case to draft signed guilty plea
Sociologist and solicitors get apology over book's defamatory chapter Sociologist and solicitors get apology over book's defamatory chapter
CrimeGardaiburglaryPlace: CorkPlace: Youghal
<p>Dublin Bus denied woman's claims and argued she behaved aggressively and offensively towards bus driver Dara Black, used foul language and threatened to get him fired. File picture: Nick Bradshaw</p>

Bus passenger's appeal on failed action over fare payment allowed

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 15
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 43
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices