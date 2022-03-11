Cork woman drove off drunk with dog in her lap as garda ran beside car to try to stop her

A member of An Garda Síochána had to run beside a woman’s car to try to stop her as she started to drive off under the influence of drink with her dog sitting on her lap.

That was the evidence given at Cork District Court in the case against 56-year-old Caroline Fitzgerald of Lissadell, Knockgriffen, Midelton, Co Cork, who pleaded guilty to drink driving and on the same occasion driving while she was disqualified.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had given this woman a chance before and she had gone out the door of the court with a suspended sentence hanging over her for drink driving and she had committed the same offence again.

My duty is to the people of Cork and Midleton that someone like you will kill someone.

"I have great sympathy for your situation but you broke the condition you were under and the chance you were given,” Judge Kelleher said.

Garda evidence

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the latest driving incident which occurred at Willow Bank, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, on August 18, 2021.

He said Garda Janbart Haandrikman saw the accused getting into her car and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. “The guard was running beside the car telling her to stop. She had a dog on her lap,” Sgt Davis said.

The motorist did stop and on investigation it was established that she was disqualified from driving at the time, had no insurance to drive and had 142mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood in her system.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was now addressing her rehabilitation in relation to an ongoing pattern of alcohol issues.

“She is a work in progress in relation to alcohol difficulties. She is on a specialist programme,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher fined her €850, imposed a six-month suspended sentence and disqualified her from driving for six years.