Man who breached barring order with threatening calls and texts to ex-partner avoids jail

Defendant’s behaviour arose out of his desire to have access to their children, court heard
The judge warned: 'If he is back before the court for any breach of barring order he can expect not to get mercy from the court.'

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A woman was put in fear by threatening calls and texts from her ex-partner even though she had a barring order against him.

Now at Cork District Court the 49-year-old man has been given a six-month suspended jail term for breaching the barring order.

Judge John King said: “This lady wants no contact with him. I am going to sentence him to six months, suspended for two years. The conditions are that he has no contact with her, save in respect of court-ordered access to children, that he remain away from her home and from her parents’ home, except for child access as provided by court access.” 

Another condition requires the accused to be of good behaviour and not to re-offend.

The judge warned: “If he is back before the court for any breach of barring order he can expect not to get mercy from the court.” 

Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy said at the in-camera hearing at Cork District Court on behalf of the accused: “He knows he cannot behave like that to his wife.

It is clear the relationship is fractured beyond repair. It took him a long while to accept that.

“I am not for a moment downplaying it but there was no physical violence.” 

Mr Murphy said the defendant’s behaviour arose out of his desire to have access to their children.

“Since this happened, he has not breached those orders any further. He has not sent this lady any text messages since.

“At the time of the offending, there was an inability to control his urge to see his children.

“He will continue to be law-abiding in respect of the barring order,” the defence solicitor said.

The parties cannot be identified as the matters arose at an in-camera hearing for dealing with matters under the Domestic Violence Act.

