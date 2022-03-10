Corkman caught checking car door handles in driveways jailed

A 37-year-old man was caught checking the handles of cars in the driveways of houses in the Ballinlough area of Cork in the early hours of the morning and now he has been sentenced to one year in jail, with half of it suspended.

Tim Dennehy pleaded guilty to the charges against him at Cork District Court.

Judge John King imposed a jail term of six months and a consecutive six-month term which will be suspended from when Dennehy completes his prison term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused and another man were seen at 4am on December 2, 2021, trying the handles of doors of cars parked in driveways at Pic du Jer Park.

He was seen sitting in one car looking for property in the vehicle.

Gardaí arrived and detained him in relation to the incident.

Dennehy pleaded guilty to interference with the parked Toyota car in the early hours of the morning.

He also admitted using a stolen credit card at the Texaco garage and the Tesco Express near Dennehy’s Cross, Cork, on a date in February 2021.

The card was tapped to buy goods totalling €87, between the two locations.

Shoplifting offence

Dennehy also pleaded guilty to a shoplifting offence dating back to October 27, 2017, in Blackpool, where a small amount of hair gel was stolen.

Sgt Kelleher said Dennehy had nine previous theft convictions and one for burglary. He has a total of 213 convictions.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said the defendant lived at Cathedral Avenue, off Shandon Street, Cork, where he grew up, and went to the UK in recent years.

He said the defendant had been in full-time employment until he lost his licence and ultimately lost his job as a result of a drink-driving incident. “It was downhill after that. Drink caused him problems.

“He knows that if he can stay off drink he won’t be back in trouble but if he goes back on drink he will,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge King said the portion of the sentence being suspended was on condition that he would be of good behaviour and not re-offend for two years and that he would come under the supervision of the probation service.