Ashling Murphy murder accused to face Central Criminal Court trial

Jozef Puska was remanded in custody to appear again on March 23
Ashling Murphy murder accused to face Central Criminal Court trial

Jozef Puska (centre) is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher Ashling Murphy. File photo: Brian Lawless

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 12:42
Tom Tuite

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has formally directed that a man charged with the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Jozef Puska, 31, with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, was initially remanded in custody on January 19. He is accused of killing the 23-year-old primary school teacher who was attacked while out running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore on January 12.

The Slovakian national faced his fifth hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday. Mr Puska appeared before Judge Victor Blake via video link.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he listened with the help of an interpreter and after being asked three times, he removed his facemask and spoke only to give his name.

The case was listed for a formal direction from the DPP to be outlined. Court Garda sergeant Olwyn Murphy told Judge Blake the "direction was trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court”. The prosecution's book of evidence must be completed and served on him before being returned for trial to the higher court.

The sergeant requested a four-week adjournment. However, defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client consented to a fortnight only. He asked the court to note how long his client had been in custody.

Judge Blake said he appreciated the significance of the charge, and he thought the State was "moving pretty rapidly on it". The defence asked for the book of evidence to be translated into Slovakian, but Judge Blake said it had to be ready first.

He further remanded Mr Puska in custody to appear again on March 23.

Detective Sergeant David Scahill gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Mr Puska’s first hearing on January 19. Detective Sergeant Scahill had said that when asked if he had anything to say in response to the charge, the accused replied: "No".

The High Court only can consider a bail application in a murder case.

Read More

Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy further remanded in custody

More in this section

Garda Stock Two unarmed gardaí disarm a man brandishing loaded sawn-off shotgun
Sentence increase for 'career criminal' who ransacked home of cocooning Cork pensioner Sentence increase for 'career criminal' who ransacked home of cocooning Cork pensioner
Man caught begging in Cork had hundreds of euro when searched Man caught begging in Cork had hundreds of euro when searched
#CourtsmurderPlace: OffalyPerson: Ashling MurphyPerson: Jozef Puska
<p>Karen McCabe, a week after the operation, had pains in her legs and went back to the Bon Secours Hospital but the High Court heard the junior doctor who wanted to admit her for tests did not have admitting privileges and her consultant was on holiday and she was discharged home. File photo</p>

Family of 'amazing mother', 46, who died days after routine operation settles action

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 2
  • 21
  • 29
  • 38
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices