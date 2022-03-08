Man appears in court after truck crashed through Russian embassy gate

A man has appeared in court in Dublin after a large truck crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy on Monday.
Desmond Wisley, aged 49 and with an address at Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim, was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage.
Mr Wisley, who runs an ecclesiastical supplies company, appeared at Tallaght District Court in south Dublin on Tuesday morning.
He was released on bail.
Gardaí have since erected barriers outside the Russian embassy after the incident.
The truck, which belongs to a company providing religious products, was deliberately reversed through the metal gates at the entrance to the embassy grounds at lunchtime on Monday.
In a video captured on a phone, the driver told the garda and the small group of protestors there he was doing it for a woman and her children who were killed in Ukraine on Sunday.
The Russian Embassy issued a statement criticising the incident.