Trial date set for Cork Extinction Rebellion activists accused of graffiti attack on Government building

Two Extinction Rebellion activists will face trial in July over a live-streamed graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested Orla Murphy, 20, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co Cork, and 21-year-old Oxford University biology student Zachery Lumley, from South Lodge, Ballinlough, Cork City, on the afternoon of March 19 last year.

They were charged with criminal damage at Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s department building, Iveagh House, on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2.

Paint was splattered on the front of the building, with graffiti, "no more empty promises," sprayed across the building's entrance.

Posters were also stuck to the wall of the building.

They were granted bail.

An initial estimate given in court was that repair could cost up to €10,000. However, it was later revised to €4,300. Judge John Hughes then accepted jurisdiction for the case to be heard in Dublin District Court.

They pleaded not guilty, and their hearing was due last month. However, an issue arose over outstanding prosecution statements, and it was adjourned again until Monday to allocate a new hearing date.

Judge Hughes ordered that it will take place on July 12.

In March last year, arresting gardaí Philip Farrissey and Paul Cummins told the court the incident was allegedly filmed and live-streamed on Extinction Rebellion Cork's Facebook page.

Garda Cummins alleged it was a premeditated and prolonged attack lasting 12 minutes. Zachery Lumley allegedly filmed and encouraged his co-defendant, he had said.

The district court was told Ms Murphy had been a film student but became involved in climate activism and youths groups.

Their bail hearing was told Mr Lumley was also concerned about the climate crisis.