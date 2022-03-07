Teenager arrested in connection with Sligo sex assaults

He can be held for a maximum period of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks
Gardaí carried out interviews with the two girls, aged in their early teens, and gathered appropriate forensic evidence. File photo: Dan Linehan

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 13:27
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assaults on two underage girls in Sligo last January have arrested a man in his late teens.

The arrest follows an intensive investigation since the alleged attacks took place on January 22 on the outskirts of Sligo Town. Detectives moved on the 19-year-old man after carrying out interviews with the two girls, aged in their early teens, and gathering appropriate forensic evidence.

The interviews with the two girls were conducted by specialist garda child interviewers, trained and experienced in this area. Formal statements from the two girls would have been required before an arrest would have been made.

The alleged attacks followed the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and a number of other alleged assaults on young women across the country, including in Cork and Kilkenny.

The alleged assaults led to anxiety in Sligo about girls and women being safe to walk the streets and sparked a protest in the town.

In a statement on the arrest, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí investigating a number of alleged assaults near Sligo Town on Saturday, 22 January 2022 have made an arrest this morning, 7 March 2022.

“An adult teenager (male) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.” 

He can be held for a maximum period of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks. Detectives will put the statements made by the two girls to him as well as other medical and forensic evidence gathered.

It is understood that gardaí had identified a number of adult men in relation to the alleged sexual assaults on the two teenage girls. The alleged attacks took place at separate locations in Sligo Town between 8pm and 10pm on January 22.

The locations, at St Mary’s GAA grounds on the Ballydoogan Road and at a nearby house on Oakfield Road, have been subject to forensic and DNA examinations. Necessary medical examinations are also understood to have taken place.

