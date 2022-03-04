Senior lawyer accused of murdering father-of-four held pending DPP directions

Keith Conlon, a dog-groomer, was shot on farmland in Tallaght
Senior lawyer accused of murdering father-of-four held pending DPP directions

Diarmuid Phelan (pictured here in 2008) is accused of the murder of father-of-four Keith Conlon. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 15:04
Tom Tuite

A senior lawyer charged with murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has been remanded in continuing custody as gardaí seek formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Diarmuid Phelan, 53, is accused of the murder of father-of-four Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22.

Last week, Mr Phelan of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, was remanded in custody. The deceased, a dog-groomer from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was severely injured in a shooting incident in the Hazelgrove area at the foot of the Dublin mountains.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived just after 1pm and Mr Conlon was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital. He remained on life support until he passed away two days later. Mr Phelan, a senior counsel and law lecturer, was arrested at the scene and charged with murdering Mr Conlon.

He faced his second hearing, via video link from prison, at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. He spoke to give his name and confirm he could see and hear the proceedings.

Judge Victor Blake noted the charge and said the court required the DPP's formal directions. However, the court sergeant said they had not been obtained yet, and he asked for four weeks. Defence counsel Eloise Flynn told Mr Phelan he could consent to the case going back that long or for a shorter period.

He instructed his barrister to seek a two-week adjournment. Judge Blake remanded him in custody to appear again on March 16.

The legal professional and academic, dressed in a grey tracksuit, replied “very good,” and said “thank you” to the judge at the end of the proceedings.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Michael McGrath said: “He made no reply to charge after caution”. The district court does not have the jurisdiction in a murder case to consider bail, which requires a High Court application.

Read More

Senior lawyer charged with murdering father of four in Tallaght shooting

More in this section

Judge brands young woman 'a complete thug' for attack that left girl, 13, in hospital Judge brands young woman 'a complete thug' for attack that left girl, 13, in hospital
MICHAEL LYNN Michael Lynn said he intended to stay in Ireland after reports about his business affairs
Couple quizzed in relation to Ashling Murphy killing  Couple quizzed in relation to Ashling Murphy killing 
shooting#CourtsPlace: TallaghtPlace: DublinPerson: Keith ConlonPerson: Diarmuid Phelan
<p>Eircom Ltd (trading as eir) claimed it would suffer losses of between €4.5m and €7m annually as a result of the reduction in price. File photo</p>

Eircom lose bid to put stay on price reduction for access to broadband network

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices