Couple quizzed in relation to Ashling Murphy killing 

Gardaí investigating the killing of teacher Ashling Murphy are preparing files for the DPP after detectives quizzed a married couple on suspicion of withholding information.

The man and woman were arrested in Dublin on Wednesday by members of the Garda team investigating the fatal assault on Ms Murphy in Offaly in January.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked and killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12.

The couple was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 7(2) Criminal Law Act 1997.

This legislation deals with those alleged to have acted with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a suspect, which often includes the withholding of vital information from the investigating gardaí, and with those alleged to have aided or abetted a suspect.

The man and woman were taken to Garda stations in the Eastern Garda region — understood to have been Tullamore and Portlaosie — for questioning in connection with the investigation into the fatal assault on Ms Murphy.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to a maximum of 24-hours.

Gardaí confirmed on Thursday evening that both had been released without charge and that files will now be prepared for the DPP, for a decision on whether they should face charges.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing."

Jozef Puska, 31, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore, is currently before the courts facing a charge of murdering Ms Murphy.