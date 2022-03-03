More than €100,000 in suspected drugs seized in Meath

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 17:27
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after more than €100,000 in suspected drugs was seized in Co Meath.

Gardaí searched a residence in the Macetown area of Navan this morning where approximately €100,870 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,500 of suspected cannabis were seized.

Various drug paraphernalia and €1,740 cash was also seized.

Gardaí said that the drugs are subject to analysis.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Trim Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search was carried out by Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drug Unit, Navan Regular Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

